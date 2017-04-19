Asia Briefs: Jokowi asks clerics to help ensure safe polls

Jokowi asks clerics to help ensure safe polls

JAKARTA • Indonesian President Joko Widodo has asked clerics to help ensure a peaceful gubernatorial election in Jakarta today, after widespread calls on social media for crowds from outside the capital to mobilise and supervise polling stations in the city.

Some 60,000 military and police personnel will secure a contest that could see the city's first non-Muslim to be elected mayor, as sectarian tensions simmer.

PAS leader forgives daily for caricature

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Islamist opposition leader Abdul Hadi Awang said he forgives Chinese daily Nanyang Siang Pau for publishing a monkey caricature of him.

The president of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) said yesterday he received a formal apology from Nanyang, and asked fellow Muslims who have been offended by the cartoon to forgive the media outlet. Nanyang has also received a stern warning from the Home Ministry.

26 killed, 21 hurt in Philippine bus crash

MANILA • At least 26 people were killed and 21 injured when a passenger bus crashed into a deep ravine in the mountainous northern Philippines yesterday, the authorities said. The bus plunged about 24m into the ravine in the province of Nueva Ecija, after its brakes failed on a winding road.

