Asia Briefs: Johor keen to upgrade Mersing

Johor keen to upgrade Mersing

ISKANDAR PUTERI • Johor is working with the East Coast Economic Region Development Council to make Mersing a more attractive tourist stop.

Johor's tourism official Tee Siew Kiong said they want to improve the east coast district by improving homestay accommodation and building seafood restaurants.

BERNAMA

Hindu-Muslim tussle over Indian woman

NEW DELHI • An Indian woman whose marriage to a Muslim was annulled at her Hindu father's request has denied she was forcibly converted to Islam.

The decision by a local court in May to nullify the marriage and force Ms Akhila Ashokan, 25, to return to live with her parents has caused outrage among woman's rights campaigners.

The court asked her to appear in person to give evidence.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S. Korea to review abortion ban

SEOUL • The South Korean president's office said yesterday that it will begin a review on a 64-year-old law to ban abortion.

The announcement came after more than 230,000 South Koreans filed a petition calling for the abolishment of the law.

South Korea criminalised abortion in 1953 when its leaders wanted to boost the population and build an army powerful enough to fend off its rival North Korea.

REUTERS