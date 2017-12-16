Asia Briefs: Japanese firm to pay staff partly in bitcoin

Japanese firm to pay staff partly in bitcoin

TOKYO • A Japanese company will start paying part of its employees' salaries in bitcoin, as it aims to get a better understanding of the virtual currency, a spokesman said yesterday.

From February, GMO Internet, which operates a range of Web-related businesses, will pay up to 100,000 yen (S$1,200) monthly in bitcoin to its staff.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hun Sen dares Western nations to freeze assets

PHNOM PENH • Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday encouraged the United States and European Union to freeze the assets of Cambodian leaders abroad in response to his government's crackdown on the opposition and civil society.

Mr Hun Sen, who has ruled for more than three decades, has taken a strident anti-Western line ahead of an election next year.

REUTERS

Murderer challenges her life sentence

HONG KONG • American Nancy Kissel, dubbed the "milkshake murderer" for one of Hong Kong's most notorious crimes, was back in court yesterday to challenge her life term for murdering her banker husband.

Kissel lost an appeal in 2014 against a conviction for drugging her husband with a sedative-laced strawberry drink before clubbing him to death in their luxury home.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE