Asia Briefs: Japan launches military satellite

Japan launches military satellite

TOKYO • Japan yesterday launched its first military communications satellite to boost the broadband capacity of its Self Defence Forces as they reinforce an island chain stretching along the southern edge of the East China Sea.

The satellite is one of three planned so-called X-band satellites that will allow communications across wider territory.

REUTERS

More than 4.5m jobless in S. Korea

SEOUL • The number of South Koreans "effectively unemployed" surpassed 4.54 million for the first time last year, according to new data released by Statistics Korea.

The state-run statistics agency said on Monday that the number of "effectively unemployed" Koreans include the jobless, prospective job seekers and people who work less than 18 hours a week.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Malaysian anti-graft body detains five

KUALA LUMPUR • The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday detained five people - three serving and two former staff of land agency Felda - on suspicion of corruption relating to a sturgeon farming project worth RM146.25 million (S$46.8 million).

The suspects allegedly abused their positions for personal gain on the project, according to a MACC source.

BERNAMA