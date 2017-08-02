Asia Briefs: Jakarta lifts partial block on Telegram app

Jakarta lifts partial block on Telegram app

JAKARTA • Indonesia said yesterday it would lift a partial block on the popular Telegram messaging app after the company agreed to speed up the removal of terrorism-related content.

Last month, the country restricted computer access to Telegram because of material related to radicalism, including tips on assembling bombs and launching attacks. The firm's founder Pavel Durov has promised to move faster to process requests to remove the material.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Felda officers to remain in custody

PUTRAJAYA • Two former officers of Malaysian land development authority Felda are being detained by the anti-graft body for several more days to help in a probe into the purchase of two hotels.

Former chief executive of Felda Investment Corporation Zaid Abdul Jalil and Mr Zahid Md Arip, a special officer to a former Felda chairman, were being remanded for four and five more days from yesterday, respectively.

Investigators are trying to uncover whether Felda had grossly overpaid for the hotel purchases in London and Sarawak.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Ex-oil minister is Pakistan's new PM

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan's Parliament elected former oil minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as Prime Minister yesterday, days after three-time premier Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court.

Mr Abbasi is seen by the ruling party as a placeholder for Mr Sharif's designated successor, his younger brother Shahbaz, who must first secure election to the 342-member National Assembly.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Abe to reshuffle Cabinet tomorrow

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday said he will reshuffle his Cabinet and ruling party executives tomorrow.

Mr Abe said the purpose of the reshuffle is to reinvigorate the leadership line-up, which has been in place for exactly a year since he appointed the current Cabinet on Aug 3 last year. The reshuffle comes at a time when the public's support for Mr Abe's Cabinet has hit historic lows.

XINHUA