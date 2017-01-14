Asia Briefs: Islamic Defenders Front leader grilled

Islamic Defenders Front leader grilled

JAKARTA • Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) leader Habib Rizieq, one of the loudest proponents of the blasphemy charges against Jakarta governor Ahok, was interrogated by police for four hours for insulting Indonesia's state doctrine Pancasila.

He has denied the charge, telling reporters as he was leaving the West Java police headquarters on Thursday night that the video evidence against him was edited.

China, Russia respond to US plan in S. Korea

SHANGHAI • China and Russia have agreed to take further unspecified "countermeasures" in response to a US plan to deploy an anti-missile system in South Korea, state news agency Xinhua reported yesterday.

The countermeasures "will be aimed at safeguarding interests of China and Russia and the strategic balance in the region", Xinhua said, citing a statement released after a China-Russia security meeting.

REUTERS

Abang Johari to be new Sarawak Chief Minister

KUCHING • Deputy Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg looks set to be appointed the new Sarawak Chief Minister.

Mr Abang Johari, 66, is one of the state's three deputy chief ministers and deputy president of Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) - Sarawak's biggest political party, which is a member of the Barisan Nasional ruling coalition.

PBB senior vice-president Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said Abang Johari had the party's backing to take over from Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who died suddenly on Wednesday.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK