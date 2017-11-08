Asia Briefs: ISIS claims attack on Kabul TV station

ISIS claims attack on Kabul TV station

KABUL • Militant group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) yesterday claimed responsibility for an attack on a television station in Kabul, in which gunmen disguised as police killed a security guard and opened fire on staff, the latest assault on media workers in Afghanistan.

The attack on Shamshad TV, a private Pashto-language broadcaster, was suppressed by the Afghan special forces after about two hours, but police said at least two people had been killed and 20 wounded.

REUTERS

Jakarta steps up curb on online obscenity

JAKARTA • Indonesia said yesterday it will summon executives of messaging services and search engines, including Google, to demand they remove obscene content, but dropped a threat to block WhatsApp Messenger after "Graphics Interchange Format" (GIF) images were taken off the service.

The ministry had on Monday vowed to block WhatsApp within 48 hours if the service did not comply with its demand.

The Internet is already partly censored in the country, but the latest steps mark an escalation against a background of growing conservatism in the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

REUTERS

Philippine drugs board chief quits

MANILA • The head of the Philippines' narcotics control body has resigned after just five months in the job, the second successive official to vacate the post for making statements contradicting President Rodrigo Duterte.

Retired army general Dionisio Santiago yesterday said he quit as chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board after receiving a call from Mr Duterte's executive secretary, a few days after he publicly said the construction of a 10,000-bed "mega drug rehabilitation" facility was a mistake.

REUTERS

Plane forced to land due to marital spat

NEW DELHI • An enraged woman forced an airliner to make an emergency landing in the southern Indian city of Chennai after she discovered mid-flight that her husband was apparently cheating on her.

The woman, an Iranian national, was travelling from Doha to Bali with her husband and child on a Qatar Airways flight on Sunday, India's Hindustan Times reported yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE