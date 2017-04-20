Asia briefs : Interpol serves red notice for China tycoon

Interpol serves red notice for China tycoon

HONG KONG • Interpol has issued a red notice for Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui, the South China Morning Post reported yesterday. Guo is suspected of bribing former vice-minister Ma Jian of China's Ministry of State Security, with 60 million yuan (S$12.2 million).

Cremation date for late Thai king confirmed

BANGKOK • Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be cremated on Oct 26, a government official said yesterday. This sets a time frame for the coronation of King Bhumibol's son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, which has been put on hold until after his father's funeral.

REUTERS

PAS president's son is new chief of youth wing

KUALA LUMPUR • The eldest son of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang is the new chief of the opposition party's youth wing. Mr Muhammad Khalil, 40, takes over from the son of the party's late spiritual leader.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK