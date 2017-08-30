Asia Briefs: Indonesia, S'pore A-Gs sign MOU on cooperation

Indonesia, S'pore A-Gs sign MOU on cooperation

BALI•The Attorney-General's Office of Indonesia and the Attorney-General's Chambers of Singapore have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation. It was signed by Indonesia's Attorney-General H. M. Prasetyo and his Singapore counterpart Lucien Wong in Bali yesterday.

The MOU provides a framework for a broad range of cooperative activities, including training, the exchange of experiences and information on applicable laws, procedures and policies as well as the provision of information on certain aspects of criminal cases.

Prosecutors want harsher ruling for Samsung heir

SEOUL• Prosecutors yesterday demanded a harsher punishment for the heir to the Samsung empire, appealing against a court ruling that sentenced him to five years in prison for bribery.

Lee Jae Yong, the de-facto head of Samsung Electronics, was found guilty last week of bribery, perjury and other charges related to payments made by Samsung to ousted president Park Geun Hye's secret confidante Choi Soon Sil.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Number missing in China landslide climbs to 32

BEIJING• • The number of people missing after a landslide struck dozens of homes in rural south-western China has climbed to 32, the authorities said yesterday.

At least three people were found dead and seven were injured in Monday's disaster in a township in Bijie city in Guizhou province, according to a report on the official news site of the local government. The search is continuing, it said, adding that rescuers were carrying out relief efforts for affected locals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE