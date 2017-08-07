Asia Briefs: Indian MPs elect new vice-president

Indian MPs elect new vice-president

NEW DELHI • India's lawmakers have elected a veteran leader from the ruling right-wing party as the country's next vice-president, boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political standing.

Mr Venkaiah Naidu, 68, on Saturday secured 516 votes to defeat rival Gopalkrishna Gandhi - the 72-year-old grandson of independence leader Mahatma Gandhi - who got 244 votes, according to polling officials.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Eight injured in acid leak at HK mall

HONG KONG • Eight people were injured yesterday by a corrosive liquid dripping from the ceiling of a shopping mall in Hong Kong's Tsuen Wan district, reported South China Morning Post.

Police said the acid leaked out of a pipeline on the second-floor ceiling of Skyline Plaza. Officers added that the acid - which was diluted - was used in drainage repairs carried out on the third floor on Saturday, reported RTHK on its website.

Hong Kong suffered a string of acid attacks from 2008 to 2010 in crowded shopping areas.

Myanmar forces 'cleared' of abuses

YANGON • A government-appointed commission has cleared Myanmar security forces of systematic rape, murder and arson against Rohingya Muslims, dismissing UN allegations of widespread abuses during a recent crackdown.

Giving their conclusions yesterday, the panel said it found no evidence that security forces carried out such a systematic campaign of abuse. Instead any "excessive actions" were likely committed by low-ranking "individual members of the security forces".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mid-air scare at Seoul theme-park ride

SEOUL • An amusement ride at the Lotte World indoor theme park in Seoul stopped mid-air on Saturday, leaving 70 people panicked for nearly three hours before they were rescued. The Fly Venture ride has a giant screen 12m in height and 20m in width.

KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK