Asia Briefs: Indian infant taken by monkey found dead

Indian infant taken by monkey found dead

NEW DELHI • Indian police say a 16-day-old baby boy, believed to have been snatched by a monkey, has been found drowned in a well.

Police said the infant was sleeping under a mosquito net at his home in the eastern state of Odisha last Friday when his mother saw him being taken away by a rhesus macaque, a species with a reddish-pink face, common across India.

A search by police, along with forest officers, later found the baby dead in the well.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Worry about Rohingya boat refugees' safety

DHAKA • The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said yesterday it was concerned about the safety of 56 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar on a boat bound for Malaysia in stormy seas.

The boat, which a UNHCR spokesman said was believed to have set sail from Rakhine state last week, had stopped at an island in southern Thailand on Saturday after a storm. It set back out to sea on its way to Malaysia on Sunday after being restocked with supplies, Thai police said.

"Given the poor weather conditions currently prevailing in the waters off the west coast of the Thailand-Malaysia border, we are concerned for the safety of the refugees," said the UNHCR.

REUTERS

Cambodia farmers sue Thai sugar producer

PHNOM PENH • Farmers from Cambodia have filed a lawsuit in a Thai civil court against Mitr Phol, Asia's largest sugar producer, accusing it of rights abuses after it allegedly kicked them off their land.

The lawsuit is the first class-action lawsuit filed in a Thai court by plaintiffs from another country against a Thai company operating outside Thailand, said rights group Inclusive Development International.

REUTERS

Malala leaves for UK after Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD • Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai left Pakistan for London yesterday after a four-day visit back to her homeland.

The visit was her first since Taleban militants shot her in the head in 2012 for advocating greater education for girls.

REUTERS