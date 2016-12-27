Asia Briefs: India test-fires long-range missile

India test-fires long-range missile

NEW DELHI • India yesterday successfully test-fired its longest-range nuclear-capable missile, lifting it into a select group of nations with weapons that can travel from one continent to another. Agni-V, with a range of more than 5,000km, was fired at the Defence Research and Development Organisation's integrated test range off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha.

Nine held over hacking in Thailand

BANGKOK • The Thai authorities have detained at least nine people on suspicion of hacking, a senior junta official said yesterday, following days of disruption to government websites sparked by the passing of a controversial cyber-censorship law. Earlier this month, Thailand's rubber-stamp Parliament unanimously approved a new security law that will make it much easier for the junta to scrub the Web of content it dislikes.

China jails ex-sports official for graft

BEIJING • A court in central China yesterday jailed a former deputy sports minister - who once sat on China's Olympics committee - for 101/2 years after finding him guilty of bribery.

Xiao Tian was placed under investigation for suspected corruption last year. The court in Nanyang in Henan province said he had taken 7.96 million yuan (S$1.66 million) in bribes between 1997 and 2014.

S. Korea orders cull of more poultry

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday mobilised its armed forces to play an active part in its biggest poultry cull as the spread of a highly contagious strain of bird flu continued, ordering that another 1.6 million birds be culled in affected areas within 24 hours. The latest move brings the total number of birds to be destroyed to 26 million, in an outbreak first confirmed on Nov 18.

