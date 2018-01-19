Asia Briefs: Hun Sen's son-in-law is deputy police chief

Hun Sen's son-in-law is deputy police chief

PHNOM PENH • Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen has appointed his son-in-law as deputy national police chief, in a move apparently aimed at consolidating his power ahead of an election this year. Mr Dy Vichea, who is married to Mr Hun Sen's eldest daughter Hun Mana, was promoted to the post on Tuesday, according to a government decree seen by Reuters yesterday .

REUTERS

Malaysia looking to ease jams at land links

ISKANDAR PUTERI • Malaysia's tourism board has asked the country's immigration department to address congestion at the Johor Causeway and the Second Link Crossing. Tourism Malaysia's director-general Mirza Mohammad said travel between Singapore and Malaysia should be made easier on both land links.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

S'porean arrested with drugs at Osaka airport

TOKYO • A Singaporean man has been caught at Kansai Airport in Osaka carrying 2.97kg of stimulant drugs with a street value of 190 million yen (S$2.3 million) in his suitcase.

Police and the airport in the southern Japanese prefecture said on Wednesday the 37-year-old cleaning worker had arrived at Kansai Airport from India on Dec 21 last year, Sankei Shimbun reported.