Asia Briefs: HK pro-independence duo lose appeal

HK pro-independence duo lose appeal

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's highest court yesterday dismissed an appeal by two pro-independence lawmakers contesting their disqualification from the legislature, effectively ruling out their return to the political fold in the Chinese-ruled city.

Ms Yau Wai-ching and Mr Baggio Leung had won seats in citywide polls last September, but were ousted from the legislative council for taking improper oaths.

REUTERS

Ma Ying-jeou found not guilty in leaks case

TAIPEI • A Taiwanese court yesterday found former president Ma Ying-jeou not guilty in a political leaks case, his second acquittal in a raft of lawsuits brought against him since he stepped down last year.

Mr Ma was cleared of charges of leaking secrets and instructing a top prosecutor to disclose confidential information about a judicial probe in 2013.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Slain teen's family files murder complaint

MANILA • The parents and lawyers of a Philippine high school student shot dead last week filed a murder complaint yesterday against three anti-narcotics policemen amid rare public outrage about the country's war on drugs.

The death of 17-year-old Kian Loyd delos Santos on Aug 16 in a rundown area of Manila has drawn huge domestic attention to allegations by activists that police have been systematically executing suspected users and dealers, a charge the authorities deny.

REUTERS

Japanese govt to probe Internet disruption

TOKYO • Japan's communication ministry yesterday said it was investigating what appeared to be a large-scale Internet disruption earlier in the day that slowed or blocked access to websites and online services at dozens of Japanese companies, The Japan Times reported.

Telecommunications giant NTT said its overseas Internet service became unstable around noon, depriving clients of access to the Internet for 30 minutes before being restored. Telco KDDI also reported a similar interruption but said it did not spot anything wrong at its facilities.