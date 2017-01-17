Asia Briefs: Golf course site nod may delay missile system

Golf course site nod may delay missile system

SEOUL • The signing of a contract which would secure the site of a US missile defence system in South Korea could be delayed, Seoul's Defence Ministry said yesterday. The Thaad system is due to be deployed on part of a golf course owned by the Lotte Group, a move which needs board approvals.

XINHUA

Battery is key cause of Samsung's Note7 fires

SEOUL • A Samsung Electronics investigation into Galaxy Note7 smartphones catching fire has found that the battery was the main reason. The world's biggest smartphone maker is seeking to put behind itself one of the biggest product safety failures in tech history, as it prepares to launch the Galaxy S8 in the first half of this year.

REUTERS

Bangladesh to hang 26 for political murders

DHAKA • A Bangladesh court sentenced 26 people to death yesterday after hearing how a politician from the ruling Awami League hired members of the country's elite security unit to abduct and assassinate political rivals in April 2014.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE