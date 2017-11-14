Asia Briefs: General of Rakhine state replaced

General of Rakhine state replaced

YANGON • Myanmar's army has replaced the general in charge of Rakhine state, an army media officer said yesterday, where an operation drove more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. No reason was given for Major General Maung Maung Soe being transferred from his post as the head of Western Command in Rakhine.

REUTERS

North Korea soldier defects to South

SEOUL • A North Korean soldier defected to the South yesterday after being shot and wounded by the North Korean military. The soldier was found on the south side of the border village of Panmunjom, about 50m south of the Military Demarcation Line, wounded in his shoulder and elbow, according to a South Korean defence ministry official.

REUTERS

CCP expels ex-head of news agency

BEIJING • The retired former head of a Chinese state-run news agency has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party for graft, an anti-corruption watchdog said yesterday. Liu Beixian, 62, was editor-in-chief of the China News Service until retiring in February 2015.

REUTERS