Asia Briefs: Female mayor 's sumo ring speech blocked

Female mayor 's sumo ring speech blocked

TOKYO • The female mayor of a city in western Japan's Hyogo prefecture was barred from speaking in the ring to open a local sumo wrestling exhibition match yesterday, on the grounds of her gender.

Ms Tomoko Nakagawa, 70, made her request to the Japan Sumo Association, but was turned down and told to "give due respect to tradition", public broadcaster NHK reported.

Vietnamese activist jailed for 15 years

HANOI • Vietnamese human rights lawyer and activist Nguyen Van Dai was jailed for 15 years on Thursday, his wife said, along with five other activists who were given prison terms of between seven and 12 years.

Dai, 48, was charged in a Hanoi court with activities "aimed at overthrowing the people's administration" at a tightly guarded trial in the communist country.

REUTERS

Mozart's violin to be played in China for Xi

VIENNA • The violin that Mozart used as a child left yesterday for a state visit by members of the Austrian government to China, where a seven-year-old girl will play it for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Anna Caecilia Pfoess will perform at tomorrow's state banquet attended by Mr Xi and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, playing pieces by, unsurprisingly, Mozart, but also other Austrian and Chinese composers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE