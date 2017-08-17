Asia Briefs: Ex-Pakistan PM demands review of his ouster

Ex-Pakistan PM demands review of his ouster

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan's former prime minister, Mr Nawaz Sharif, has hit back against his ouster by the Supreme Court over corruption allegations, demanding a review of his case. The Supreme Court sacked him late last month following an investigation into corruption allegations against him and his family, making him the 15th premier in Pakistan's 70-year history to be sacked before completing a full term. The allegations against him spiralled from the Panama Papers leak last year, which sparked a media frenzy over the lavish lifestyles and luxury London property portfolio of the Sharif dynasty.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japan suspects Chinese poaching its corals

TOKYO • Japan yesterday launched a study into whether precious coral was being illegally poached by Chinese fishermen off its shores to be sold for use in jewellery. The Fisheries Agency investigation will use an underwater camera to check the condition of the coral off the southern island of Kyushu. An official said it also aims to find evidence such as traces of fishing nets possibly used for poaching precious coral - a species of coral which is usually red, pink or white in colour, takes years to grow and is used for ornaments and jewellery.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cargo train links Poland with China's Jiangxi

NANCHANG • A new China-Europe freight train was launched, linking Poland with Ganzhou in east China's Jiangxi Province. The train, loaded with 41 containers of furniture, electronic goods, clothes and toys, departed from Ganzhou for Warsaw, Poland through Manzhouli port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Ganzhou has already established cargo train links with Russia and several Central Asian countries, with links to Turkmenistan and Tajikistan expected this month.

XINHUA

Sri Lankan police chief in meditation rage video

COLOMBO • A video showing Sri Lanka's top police officer angrily assaulting an employee who refused to participate in compulsory morning meditation sessions has ignited a firestorm of controversy in the Buddhist-majority nation.

In leaked CCTV footage, Inspector-General Pujith Jayasundara can be seen shaking a lift operator by the collar and making threatening gestures after the man failed to join the meditation session at police headquarters.

Mr Jayasundara raised eyebrows in February when he made daily meditation mandatory for the 85,000 officers and staff under his command.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE