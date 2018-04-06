Asia Briefs: Duterte willing to accept Rohingya

Duterte willing to accept Rohingya

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said yesterday "genocide" was taking place in Myanmar and he was willing to accept Rohingya Muslim refugees, though Europe should help too.

Mr Duterte, in a wide-ranging speech to farmers and agriculture officials at the presidential palace, touched on various issues and expressed sympathy for the Rohingya. He also mentioned the inability of the international community to resolve problems in Myanmar.

REUTERS

US Osprey aircraft arrive in Tokyo

TOKYO • Five CV-22 Osprey aircraft arrived at the US military's Yokota Air Base in the suburbs of Tokyo despite public opposition, local media reported yesterday.

The five Ospreys were unloaded from a ship at the US Army's Yokohama North Dock a day earlier and flew to the Yokota Air Base Thursday after examination.

XINHUA

China bans online sales of Bibles

BEIJING • The Chinese government has banned online retailers from selling the Bible, moving in the wake of new rules to control the country's burgeoning religious scene.

The measures to limit Bible sales were announced over the weekend and began taking effect this week. By yesterday, Internet searches for the Bible came up empty on leading online Chinese retailers, although some offered analyses of the Bible or illustrated storybooks.

NYTIMES

Indian finance minister ill, skips meetings

NEW DELHI • Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday said he was undergoing treatment for kidney related problems and infections, after he cancelled a visit to London next week for annual economic talks.

The 65-year-old prominent member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inner circle also skipped a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 countries in Argentina last month. A medical report is due on Friday.

REUTERS