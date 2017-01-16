Asia Briefs: Duterte could impose martial law for drug war

Duterte could impose martial law for drug war

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he would impose martial law if the drug problem became "very virulent", a month after dismissing suggestions he might do so as "nonsense".

Mr Duterte has made the war on drugs a central pillar of his administration since he took office last year.

Since last July, more than 6,000 people have been killed in the anti-drug campaign. More than one million drug peddlers and users have been arrested or have surrendered to the authorities.

Ex-lawmaker in 4th bid to be S. Korea president

SEOUL • Mr Rhee In Je of the ruling Saenuri Party yesterday declared his presidential bid for the fourth time since 1997, unveiling his plans for a constitutional revision and state governance.

According to news agency Yonhap, the former six-term lawmaker said if elected, within six months, he would push for a constitutional amendment to enact a "power-sharing" model to diffuse powers currently concentrated in the president.

Death toll rises to 24 in Ganges boat tragedy

BHUBANESWAR (India) • Five more bodies were recovered from the Ganges river after a boat capsized near the capital of eastern India's Bihar state, taking the death toll to 24, officials said yesterday as search operations ended.

The accident happened on Saturday as people were ferrying back after celebrations to mark a harvest festival. The boat was carrying as many as 50 people, more than its capacity of 30.

