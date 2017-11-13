Asia Briefs: Duo held over man's murder in Bali

Duo held over man's murder in Bali

JAKARTA • Two men have been arrested over the murder of an elderly Dutchman whose decomposing body was found at his home on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali.

The corpse of Mr Robert Gilhooad, 80, was found on Nov 3 at his rental property in Jimbaran, a resort area in the southern part of the island.

Police believe there was a monetary motive involved.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Men attack KL cops probing gambling

KUALA LUMPUR • Several policemen investigating a tip-off on illegal gambling activities were attacked by a group of unruly men.

Police said the incident occurred at about 10.40pm last Saturday near Jalan Abraham, adding that the scene was chaotic and they were forced to fire four warning shots in self-defence.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Xinjiang shuts 112 coal mines

BEIJING • China's Xinjiang region shut 112 coal mines with an annual capacity of 11.45 million tonnes by the end of last month, the official Xinhua news agency reported yesterday, citing officials from the regional government's energy bureau.

China is seeking to halt or suspend production at coal mines throughout the country, in a bid to battle oversupply and increase efficiency.

REUTERS

Russian base jumper dies in Himalayas

KATHMANDU • A Russian extreme sportsman famed for his record-breaking free-falling stunts has died in a base jumping accident in the Himalayas, expedition organisers in Nepal said yesterday.

Mr Valery Rozov, 52, an acclaimed daredevil, was pursuing a "seven summits" quest - base jumping from the highest mountains on all seven continents.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE