Asia Briefs: Dhaka cafe attack suspect killed

Dhaka cafe attack suspect killed

DHAKA • Bangladeshi police shot dead two suspected militants yesterday in a gunfight in Dhaka, including a prime suspect in the killing of 20 hostages in a cafe in the capital last year.

Nurul Islam Marjan, 30, a commander of a splinter group of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, and suspected militant Saddam Hossain, 35, were killed.

REUTERS

UN envoy to probe Rohingya violence

YANGON • The United Nations (UN) said yesterday its human rights envoy for Myanmar will probe escalating violence in the country, including a military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, when she visits next week.

UN special rapporteur Yanghee Lee's 12-day trip, starting on Monday, will also take her to Kachin state, where thousands have been displaced by fighting between ethnic rebels and the army.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hunt for MH370 to end in two weeks

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia said yesterday the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will end in two weeks after the search in a 120,000 sq km area where experts thought the plane went down is completed.

Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said "credible clues" were needed for the search to be further extended.

REUTERS