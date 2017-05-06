Asia Briefs: Death sentences upheld in Delhi rape

Death sentences upheld in Delhi rape

NEW DELHI • India's Supreme Court upheld the death sentences of four men convicted of the 2012 gang rape and murder of a Delhi student.

Justice Dipak Misra said yesterday that the victim had suffered a "devastating hour of darkness" as the court rejected an appeal against the death penalty.

Ms Jyoti Singh, 23, was raped and left for dead by a gang of five men and a teenager after she boarded a private bus while going home with a male friend. She died of grievous internal injuries 13 days later.

Indonesia seeks $3b from firm over oil spill

JAKARTA • Indonesia has filed a 27.4 trillion rupiah (S$2.9 billion) lawsuit against an energy company over an oil spill off Australia that it claims caused environmental damage in the archipelago's waters.

The civil suit was filed on Wednesday in a Jakarta court against PTTEP Australasia, which was operating the rig in the Timor Sea, and its parent company, Thailand's state-owned PTT Exploration and Production.

The spill in the Montara field, north of Australia, took place in August 2009. Thousands of barrels of oil leaked for close to 10 weeks following a blowout at the rig, in Australia's worst offshore drilling accident.

