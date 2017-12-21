Asia Briefs: Christmas ceasefire with Red rebels

Christmas ceasefire with Red rebels

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a 10-day unilateral ceasefire with communist rebels to allow Filipinos to celebrate a "stress-free" Christmas season, two weeks after peace talks with the insurgents were scrapped.

The army and police have been ordered to suspend offensive operations from Dec 24 to Jan 2.

REUTERS

Case against Reuters reporters in Myanmar

YANGON • A spokesman for Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday said he had been informed that the police had almost completed their investigation of two arrested Reuters journalists, after which a court case against them would begin.

Reporters Zaw Htay Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo would then have access to a lawyer.

REUTERS

Tsukiji to move to new site next Oct 11

TOKYO • Tokyo's famed Tsukiji fish market will move to a new site in Toyosu on Oct 11 next year, Governor Yuriko Koike said yesterday. Oct 6 is its last day of operations. The decision should also clear the way for a key transport hub for the 2020 Olympic Games to be situated on the market's site.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Critically endangered rhino seriously ill

KUALA LUMPUR • The last surviving female Sumatran rhino in Malaysia is seriously ill, a wildlife official said yesterday, with vets racing to save the critically endangered creature.

Iman, one of just two Sumatran rhinos known to still be alive in Malaysia, lives in a wildlife reserve in Borneo, where it is part of a captive breeding programme with the last surviving male, Tam.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE