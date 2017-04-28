Asia Briefs: Chinese vessel in Riau leased by Malaysian firm

Chinese vessel in Riau leased by Malaysian firm

JAKARTA • The Chinese government said the China-flagged dredger vessel that escaped last week after it was stopped by the Indonesian navy in waters off the Riau Islands had been chartered by a Malaysian company. The crew of Chuan Hong 68 was allegedly pillaging the shipwreck of Swedish supertanker Seven Skies.

Red Bull heir faces arrest after no-show in court

BANGKOK • The Thai Attorney-General's Office said yesterday it would seek the arrest of an heir to the Red Bull fortune after he failed to meet prosecutors over an alleged hit-and-run that killed a policeman in 2012.

Vorayuth Yoovidhya did not report to court for the eighth time since legal proceedings against him began in 2016. His lawyer has said he was on business in Britain.

