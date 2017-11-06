Asia Briefs: Chinese tour group robbed in Paris

Chinese tour group robbed in Paris

PARIS • A Chinese tour group was attacked and robbed in Paris by four assailants armed with tear gas, according to China's embassy in France, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday.

The 40 holidaymakers had just returned from a shopping trip and were in the carpark of the Kyriad Hotel in the Val-de-Marne suburb of the city last Thursday evening, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

The four suspects sprayed tear gas at the tourists and then made off with nine shopping bags, which had many luxury items, Xinhua said, citing local media.

Manila arrests slain militant leader's wife

MANILA • Philippine security forces yesterday arrested the Indonesian wife of slain pro-ISIS militant leader Omarkhayam Maute, who planned and led the attack on Marawi City, the authorities said.

National police chief Ronald dela Rosa said bomb-making materials were seized from Minhati Madrais, who was with her six children when security forces raided her home in Iligan City.

REUTERS

Man missing after crocodile attack

KOTA KINABALU • A man watched in horror as his father was attacked by a crocodile while netting fish in Lahad Datu, Sabah, yesterday.

The labourer in an oil palm estate is still missing as rescuers try to search for him following the attack.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK