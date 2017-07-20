Asia Briefs: China to ban waste imports

China to ban waste imports

GENEVA • China notified the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Tuesday that it would stop accepting shipments of rubbish such as waste plastic and paper as part of a campaign against "foreign garbage".

The import ban, which will enter into force by the end of this year, will also cover slag from steelmaking, and many kinds of waste wool, ash, cotton and yarn.

REUTERS

Penang takes anti-rabies measures

BUTTERWORTH • Penang is taking full precautionary measures to prevent any outbreak of rabies after several cases were reported in other states in Malaysia earlier this month. State health committee chairman Afif Bahardin said the veterinary department is stockpiling vaccines and has also implemented several measures, such as implanting microchips in dogs.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Park seeks to skip Samsung trial

SEOUL • South Korea's disgraced former president Park Geun Hye yesterday again refused to testify in the corruption trial of Lee Jae Yong, the heir to the Samsung business empire, citing poor health.

Park, now in the Seoul detention centre and on trial separately, has been complaining of exhaustion and a toe injury that has left her limping slightly.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vietnam to act against bear farms

HANOI • Vietnam agreed yesterday to rescue more than 1,000 bears from illegal farms across the country, in a move to end the traditional medicine trade in the creatures' bile. Vietnam's Administration of Forestry and non-profit group Animals Asia signed an agreement committing to end bile trade and close all facilities within five years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE