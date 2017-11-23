Asia Briefs: China, S. Korea meet over US missile system

China, S. Korea meet over US missile system

BEIJING • The foreign ministers of China and South Korea met yesterday in Beijing as the two nations seek to improve ties strained by a US missile defence system.

The nations have been at loggerheads over the deployment in South Korea of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system, which Seoul and Washington say is intended to defend against missile threats from nuclear-armed North Korea. Beijing sees it as a threat to its own military capabilities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thai police nab shrine bombing suspect

BANGKOK • Thai police yesterday arrested a woman wanted in connection with a 2015 bombing in Bangkok that killed 20 people.

The blast at a central Bangkok shrine popular with visitors from China and elsewhere in Asia raised fears of a spillover of violence from China's western Xinjiang region. Thai suspect Wanna Suansan, 29, was arrested at Bangkok airport. Police did not say where she flew in from.

REUTERS

S'pore firm fined over garbage dumping in sea

HAIKOU • A Singapore firm was fined 40,000 yuan (S$8,200) after its ship discharged garbage into the sea, the local authorities said yesterday.

The ship, Tai Hung San, was found dumping household garbage into nearby waters off Hainan province in southern China on Dec 20 last year. Hua Xin Shipping, which owns the ship, was levied a fine, after investigation by Chinese local maritime safety administration. It paid the penalty last week.

XINHUA