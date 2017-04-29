Asia Briefs: China plans manned space station in 2019

China plans manned space station in 2019

BEIJING • China will begin construction of a permanent manned space station in 2019 after a successful in-orbit refuelling from its Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft, said project officials yesterday.

China launched its first cargo spacecraft on April 20. The five-day refuelling, directed by technicians on earth, was completed on Thursday.

REUTERS

Arrest warrant issued for Red Bull heir

BANGKOK • A Thai court has issued an arrest warrant for the heir to the Red Bull empire over a 2012 hit-and-run, said police yesterday.

It is the first warrant against Vorayuth Yoovidhya, who has spent years ducking hearings over charges linked to the death of a policeman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Another alleged abuse case at religious school

KLANG • In another alleged abuse case at a Malaysian religious school, a boy, 11, says the teacher who abused him threatened more punishment if he told his parents.

The teacher at the Klang school has been charged in court with causing hurt.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK