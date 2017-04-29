Asia Briefs: China plans manned space station in 2019

Published
36 min ago

China plans manned space station in 2019

BEIJING • China will begin construction of a permanent manned space station in 2019 after a successful in-orbit refuelling from its Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft, said project officials yesterday.

China launched its first cargo spacecraft on April 20. The five-day refuelling, directed by technicians on earth, was completed on Thursday.

REUTERS

Arrest warrant issued for Red Bull heir

BANGKOK • A Thai court has issued an arrest warrant for the heir to the Red Bull empire over a 2012 hit-and-run, said police yesterday.

It is the first warrant against Vorayuth Yoovidhya, who has spent years ducking hearings over charges linked to the death of a policeman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Another alleged abuse case at religious school

KLANG • In another alleged abuse case at a Malaysian religious school, a boy, 11, says the teacher who abused him threatened more punishment if he told his parents.

The teacher at the Klang school has been charged in court with causing hurt.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 29, 2017, with the headline 'Asia Briefs'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping