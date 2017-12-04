Asia Briefs: China opposes US statement

China opposes US statement

SHANGHAI • China's Ministry of Commerce has expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" to a statement by the United States to the World Trade Organisation that it opposes granting China market economy status, Xinhua reported. The US and European Union argue that Beijing's pervasive role in the Chinese economy distorts and prevents market determination of domestic prices.

REUTERS

Manila to probe dengue vaccine case

MANILA • The office of the Philippine President yesterday vowed to hold accountable those responsible for a suspended dengue immunisation programme, which it said placed hundreds of thousands of lives at risk. The Department of Health last Friday halted the use of a dengue vaccine made by Sanofi after evidence that it can worsen the disease in people not previously exposed to the infection.

REUTERS

'Cashing out' of the subway

SEOUL • A total of 1.4 billion won (S$1.7 million) in cash was lost on the subway in Seoul over the past three years, Seoul Metro said yesterday. Fortunately, about 85 per cent of the money has since been returned to its owners. Unclaimed items found in subway stations and on trains are handed over to police stations, where they are kept for nine months before they become property of the state.

KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Hun Sen stamps brand on kingdom

SIEM REAP • Thousands of monks joined Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday in a prayer ceremony by the famed Angkor Wat, lauding "political stability" after the main opposition party was dissolved, an act that has cemented the strongman's grip on power. Mr Hun Sen has ruled Cambodia since 1985, making him one of the world's longest-serving leaders, an accolade earned through a mix of cold political strategy, deft public relations and repression.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE