Asia Briefs: China nabs 35 over Japan phone scams

China nabs 35 over Japan phone scams

TOKYO • The Chinese authorities have detained 35 Japanese nationals in the south-eastern province of Fujian for alleged fraud, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said yesterday, in what could be one of the worst cases of telephone scams targeting the elderly in Japan.

The Nikkei business daily said the Japanese nationals were accused of involvement in telephone scams targeting residents of Chiba prefecture east of Tokyo, the Japanese capital.

REUTERS

Kelantan passes law on public canings

KUALA LUMPUR • A Malaysian state has amended its Islamic laws to allow public canings, sparking criticism that the change was unconstitutional and could infringe on the rights of religious minorities.

The new law was approved yesterday in the state assembly of Kelantan, which is governed by a conservative Islamic party, Parti Islam SeMalaysia, and where nightclubs and cinemas are banned.

REUTERS

Man tries to open plane door in mid-air

NEW DELHI • An Indian man tried to open an emergency exit door on a packed AirAsia flight in mid-air, injuring fellow passengers and crew members who rushed to restrain him as the plane prepared to land, the airline said.

Following the incident, 32-year-old Aftab Ahmed was detained and handed over to airport security in eastern Ranchi city late on Monday.

Officials did not comment on the status of the detained passenger, the exact sequence of events or his possible motives.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE