Asia Briefs: China 'holding more patrols near Taiwan'

Published
42 min ago

China 'holding more patrols near Taiwan'

BEIJING • China's air force has conducted more "island encirclement patrols" near Taiwan, said the Chinese military yesterday. Taiwan Defence Minister Feng Shih-kuan said the island had dispatched aircraft and ships to monitor the activity of China's military.

REUTERS

Man guilty of rape, murder of student

NEW DELHI • An Indian court yesterday found a man guilty of raping and murdering a law student in a knife attack last year in southern Kerala state.

Muhammed Ameerul Islam will be sentenced today, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

5 killed in Johor road accident

JOHOR BARU • Five members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with an express bus in Jalan Segamat in Malaysia's Johor state yesterday. A man, a woman and their three children were pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver and passengers were not injured.

BERNAMA

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 13, 2017, with the headline 'Asia Briefs'.
Topics: 

