Asia Briefs: China court jails 8 for selling data on babies

China court jails 8 for selling data on babies

SHANGHAI • A Chinese court said yesterday it had sentenced eight people to jail for selling the personal data of more than 5,000 newborns. The eight - including two employed by the city of Shanghai - were handed prison sentences ranging from seven months to more than two years, Pudong New District People's Court said in a statement.

Those who received the data had ties to educational institutions for pre-schoolers and firms that sold infant healthcare products.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thai student activist charged with royal slur

BANGKOK • A prominent student activist was indicted yesterday in the first royal defamation case brought under Thailand's new monarch, his lawyer said, after the United Nations urged the kingdom to scrap its lese majeste law.

Jatupat Boonpatararaksa was arrested in December for sharing on Facebook a profile of King Maha Vajiralongkorn written by the BBC's Thai-language service in London. Criticising the royal family is punishable by up to 15 years' jail per count.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thais try to clean mass of sea trash 1km long

BANGKOK • The Thai authorities are trying to clean up a 1km-long tangle of trash, officials said yesterday, calling it the largest garbage heap to float through the kingdom's waters.

The mass of debris was estimated to weigh some 300 tonnes, said Thailand's Marine and Coastal Resources Department deputy director Sopon Thongdee. The authorities believe much of the detritus was carried into the ocean by floods that swept through the south last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE