Asia Briefs: China clamps down on telecoms fraudsters

China clamps down on telecoms fraudsters

BEIJING • China has tightened laws against telecoms fraudsters amid a spike in such scams, Chinese media reported.

Conmen who make over 500 scam calls or whose webpages are viewed more than 5,000 times can be charged with "attempted fraud", chinanews.com reported on Tuesday, citing a notice jointly published by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security.

Those who are convicted of "severe" fraud in cases that involve more than 30,000 yuan (S$6,200) in losses may face up to three years in prison, the report said.

Sino-Thai military production talks

BANGKOK • Thailand and China are in talks about building military production facilities in Thailand, a Thai defence ministry spokesman said yesterday, following a meeting between Thai Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and his Chinese counterpart Chang Wanquan last week.

"The defence minister told his Chinese counterpart that we are interested in setting up facilities to repair and maintain the Chinese equipment we currently have in our arsenal," ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich told Reuters.

"We will also look to their expertise in producing small arms and other security-related equipment like drones," he said.

REUTERS