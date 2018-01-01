Asia Briefs: China caps overseas cash withdrawals

China caps overseas cash withdrawals

BEIJING • China has tightened rules on how much cash domestic bank card holders can withdraw overseas in a bid to clamp down on money laundering, terrorist financing and tax evasion, the authorities said on Saturday.

The annual limit will be set at 100,000 yuan (S$20,000) per person from today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nepal bars solo mountain climbers

KATHMANDU • Nepal has barred solo climbers on its mountains, including Mount Everest, to promote safety and reduce accidents, an official said Saturday. The new rules require that all climbers, regardless of their experience level, be accompanied by guides.

NYTIMES

Seoul seizes ship over N. Korea 'oil transfer'

SEOUL • The South Korean authorities have seized a Panama-flagged vessel suspected of transferring oil products to North Korea in violation of international sanctions, a Customs official said yesterday. The ship, which can carry 5,100 tonnes of oil, was seized at Pyeongtaek-Dangjin port.

REUTERS