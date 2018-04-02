Asia Briefs: Car crash brings down building; 10 dead

Car crash brings down building; 10 dead

NEW DELHI • Ten people died after a car crashed into a dilapidated building in central India, causing it to collapse, and bury the victims under the rubble, police said yesterday.

The accident in Indore last Saturday was the latest building disaster in a country notorious for poor construction and safety standards.

The driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a pillar in the building, which was nearly a 100 years old.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thai editor in trouble for sharing picture

BANGKOK • A Thai editor could face criminal charges for sharing on Facebook a student's "disrespectful" picture.

The picture depicts ancient kings wearing face masks to highlight air pollution in the northern city of Chiang Mai.

The governor of Chiang Mai yesterday said he believed Ms Pim Kemasingki, editor of the Chiang Mai Citylife magazine, had breached the Computer Crime Act by sharing the picture.

REUTERS

S. Korean anti-piracy warship sent to Ghana

SEOUL • South Korea has deployed an anti-piracy warship to the sea off Ghana's coast after three South Korean sailors were kidnapped by Nigerian pirates, Seoul said last Saturday.

The fishing boat Marine 711, with about 40 Ghanaian and three South Korean sailors, was boarded by the pirates last Monday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE