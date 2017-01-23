Asia Briefs: Cambodia to host WEF on Asean in May

Cambodia to host WEF on Asean in May

PHNOM PENH • Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that Phnom Penh will host the World Economic Forum on Asean from May 10 to 12 this year. Headded that foreign attendees will be granted free visas, free air tickets from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap and free entry to the famed Angkor Wat.

XINHUA

Eight killed in Myanmar bus fire

YANGON • Eight people have been killed and one injured in a mini-bus fire on the Yangon- Mandalay expressway near Yangon, the local police force said. The bus caught fire on Saturday after it hit the guard rail of the road and its fuel tank exploded. All nine passengers worked for a local construction company.

XINHUA

Former Tianjin mayor faces graft charges

BEIJING • China will prosecute the former mayor of the northern city of Tianjin for suspected graft, the state prosecutor said yesterday, taking a step that will almost certainly result in his conviction. Dozens of senior people have been investigated or jailed since President Xi Jinping assumed power four years ago.

REUTERS

Taiwanese protest against pension reform

TAIPEI • Thousands of military personnel, teachers, police and civil servants protested against a plan to reform Taiwan's pension system outside the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday, as a national conference to discuss reform was held there. The plan would delay a default in payments to retirees by a decade.

REUTERS