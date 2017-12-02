Asia Briefs: Burqa-clad Taleban militants kill nine

Burqa-clad Taleban militants kill nine

PESHAWAR (Pakistan) • Nine people were killed and dozens injured yesterday when burqa-clad Taleban militants stormed a training institute in the north-western city of Peshawar as Pakistan marked the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, officials said.

Police said six students, a security guard and two civilians were killed in the attack.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Google pays Indonesia back taxes it owes

JAKARTA • Google has paid back taxes owed since 2015 to the government of Indonesia, making it the fourth country that has managed to get the technology giant to pay tax.

The undisclosed sum was paid in full on Thursday, the Jakarta Globe reported, marking a new milestone in the country's efforts to rein in tech companies.