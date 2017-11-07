Asia Briefs: Biometric checks for Thai cellphone users

Biometric checks for Thai cellphone users

BANGKOK • Thailand will introduce biometric checks nationwide for mobile telephone users to register their SIM cards from Dec 15, the telecoms regulator said yesterday, in a bid to stamp out fraudulent electronic transactions.

The new rules require users to either have their fingerprints verified or their faces scanned.

REUTERS

Chinese military to pledge loyalty to Xi

BEIJING • China's military has been ordered to pledge absolute loyalty to President Xi Jinping, while a paramilitary police force now literally sings his praises, further cementing his place as the country's most powerful leader in decades. The new guideline was issued by the Central Military Commission and reported by state news agency Xinhua late on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China urges France to protect its tourists

BEIJING • China urged France yesterday to take more effective measures to ensure the safety of its nationals visiting the country, after a group of 40 Chinese tourists was tear-gassed and robbed in Paris.

Attacks on Chinese, Japanese and Korean tourists are relatively frequent in the French capital as robbers believe they carry large sums in cash and their luggage is stuffed with expensive products.

REUTERS

Jakarta to hire more psychologists

JAKARTA • The health authorities in Jakarta said yesterday they plan to hire dozens of psychologists and station them at the city's community health centres to help the city's overwrought residents.

The city's community health centres logged nearly 40,000 consultations related to stress and depression last year.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK