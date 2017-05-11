Asia Briefs: Bid to extend deforestation moratorium

Bid to extend deforestation moratorium

JAKARTA • Indonesia's Environment and Forestry Ministry wants to extend a moratorium on issuing new licences to use primary forest and peatland in the country by two years, an official said yesterday.

The moratorium was established in 2011 in a bid to reduce gas emissions linked to fires caused by deforestation. The ministry requested approval from the presidential office to extend the moratorium, which is due to expire on May 20. If approved, this would be its third extension.

REUTERS

Hun Sen warns against polls violence

PHNOM PENH • Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen warned yesterday that he would not hesitate to quash protests with military might if they turn violent, raising tensions as the country braces itself for elections. Mr Hun Sen is preparing for local polls next month and a national election next year after clamping down on opposition figures.

The warning was a reference to opposition protests that broke out during the last election, in 2013.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indian military officer killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR • Suspected rebels in Indian-administered Kashmir abducted and killed a military officer who was home on leave, the army said. Villagers found Mr Ummer Faiyaz's body early yesterday, a day after he was snatched by unidentified men at his cousin's wedding.

This comes amid an upsurge in violence in the disputed Himalayan region, where rebels have repeatedly attacked government forces and banks in recent weeks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Police intervene over Rohingya 'hunt'

YANGON • Police in Myanmar broke up scuffles between Buddhist nationalists and Muslims in Yangon yesterday after a crowd went hunting for "illegal" Rohingya. The incident comes as Buddhist nationalists grow increasingly vocal in their opposition to the Rohingya.

Police said they fired in the air to break up the confrontation between dozens of hardliners, including several monks, and local Muslims that left at least one man injured.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE