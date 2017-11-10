Asia Briefs: Beijing to test-launch rocket in S. China Sea

Beijing to test-launch rocket in S. China Sea

BEIJING • China has plans to test-launch a Long March rocket in the South China Sea soon, for commercial purposes, reported Global Times on Wednesday. The rocket will be launched from a platform, the report said, quoting the People's Daily.

The Long March 11 will be used for the maiden flight, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology said on Nov 2.

Fraud probe over Riau anti-graft monument

JAKARTA • An Indonesian prosecutor has named 18 people as suspects in a graft case related to the erection of an anti-corruption monument.

The monument was inaugurated in Riau province last December by Corruption Eradication Commission chairman Agus Rahardjo to mark International Anti-Corruption Day.

An official at the Riau Prosecutor's Office said 13 public servants and five private-sector officials were suspected of fraud and corruption that caused the state losses of 1.23 billion rupiah (S$124,000).

China finds intellectual property violations

BEIJING • China's Customs agency said yesterday that it has detected more than 1,560 cases of intellectual property infringement on goods exported to the United States during two joint China-US crackdowns this year.

The US has launched an investigation into China's alleged theft of US intellectual property, which looks at claims that China ignores patent and copyright protections, and forces US firms to turn over technology or enter into joint ventures with Chinese partners.

