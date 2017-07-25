Asia Briefs: Beijing police looking for man in fatal attack

Beijing police looking for man in fatal attack

SHANGHAI • Beijing police are hunting for a man suspected of stabbing five people and then ploughing into a group of nine others with a van, killing one and injuring eight, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack took place on Sunday in the suburban district of Miyun in Beijing. The suspect attacked the group of five people with scissors and then fled in a van, police said.

REUTERS

KL probes Jho Low's alleged dual citizenship

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the Home Ministry is investigating a report that Penang-born businessman Low Taek Jho has dual citizenship, adding that preferential treatment will not be given to him if the claim is proven true.

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican made the comments on Sunday in response to a report saying Mr Low, also known as Jho Low, holds passports of both Malaysia and the West Indies island of St Kitts & Nevis, Malaysian media said. Mr Low is linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

'House of Horrors' case: Duo sentenced to death

NEW DELHI • An Indian court sentenced a businessman and his servant to death yesterday for the murder of a woman at a mansion dubbed the "House of Horrors", where 18 other victims were found butchered.

Moninder Singh Pandher and Surinder Koli were found guilty of the rape and murder of 20-year-old Pinki Sarkar, whose skeleton was found along with other human remains near Pandher's house in 2006.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thai panel gives nod for 'reconciliation contract'

BANGKOK • A reform panel headed by Thai junta chief, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, yesterday approved a "reconciliation social contract", part of a plan aimed at healing years of political division, but critics of the military were not impressed.

The document lists 10 points, such as "differences of opinions should be accepted and political institutions strengthened so they lead to transparent, clean and fair elections".

A general election is tentatively set for next year.

REUTERS