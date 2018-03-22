Asia Briefs: Beijing, Manila discuss joint oil explorations

Beijing, Manila discuss joint oil explorations

BEIJING • China will prudently advance cooperation with the Philippines on joint oil and gas explorations in the South China Sea, its State Councillor Wang Yi said yesterday.

Speaking in Beijing after meeting Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, he said the South China Sea will be turned into a source of friendship and cooperation.

The two countries agreed last month to set up a special panel to work out how they can carry out the joint exploration in areas both sides claim, without needing to address the touchy issue of sovereignty.

REUTERS

Pakistani cop linked to killings surrenders

KARACHI • A senior Pakistani policeman accused of a role in police killings surrendered to the Supreme Court yesterday after two months on the run.

Rao Anwar, a senior superintendent of police in Karachi, was suspended on Jan 20 after four men - including social media star Naqibullah Mehsud - were killed in a shoot-out with the police.

The police initially said the men were suspected Islamist militants, but later suggested the incident may have been an extrajudicial killing.

REUTERS

Probe into billboard porn in Philippines

MANILA • A Philippine mayor said yesterday that an investigation has been launched over a pornographic video that appeared briefly on an electronic billboard, startling motorists on a major roadway.

Makati Mayor Abigail Binay ordered the billboard shut down after a clip of a couple having sex was shown on Tuesday.

But pictures of it captured by motorists were already being shared on social media.

REUTERS