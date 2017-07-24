Asia Briefs: Beijing collecting data in S. China Sea

Beijing collecting data in S. China Sea

BEIJING • Twelve Chinese-developed underwater gliders are carrying out scientific observations in the South China Sea and sending back real-time data, scientists attached to research vessel Kexue have said. The 12 submersible devices will collect ocean data over the next month.

XINHUA

Thai celebs in probe over alcohol postings

BANGKOK • Police in Thailand are probing six local celebrities whose pictures with alcoholic beverages were posted and shared on social media.

The authorities may charge them with violating the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. Police will also summon executives from the firm linked to the alcohol brand for questioning.

THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Indian police crack oil smuggling syndicate

NEW DELHI • Police in Rajasthan have cracked a syndicate accused of smuggling more than 50 million litres of crude from India's largest onshore oilfield, an official said yesterday. The theft at the Cairn India oilfield went undetected for nearly six years until police arrested 25 people last week for involvement in the sophisticated smuggling network. Local media said US$7.75 million (S$11 million) worth of oil could have been stolen in total from the oilfield run by a subsidiary of British mining giant Vedanta Resources.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE