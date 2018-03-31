Asia Briefs: Author to protest over his nationality listing

Author to protest over his nationality listing

TAIPEI • A Taiwanese author whose novel is nominated for the renowned Man Booker International Prize said he will protest to the awards organiser for changing his nationality to "Taiwan, China".

Mr Wu Ming-yi's The Stolen Bicycle is among the 13 books longlisted for the prestigious award.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jail for mum of Dhaka disaster factory owner

DHAKA • A Bangladesh court has sentenced the mother of the owner of the Rana Plaza factory complex which collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people, to six years in jail for graft, a prosecutor said yesterday.

The court handed down the jail term to Morzina Begum late on Thursday.

Begum, who is believed to be 60, is the mother of Sohel Rana, the main accused after the April 2013 disaster.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

'Nut rage' heiress heads Korean Air subsidiary

SEOUL • A Korean Air heiress known for her "nut rage" tantrum that sparked national uproar four years ago made a comeback to management on Thursday.

At a shareholders' meeting, Korean Air subsidiary KAL Hotel Network approved Ms Cho Hyun Ah, 44, as its president, a spokesman said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE