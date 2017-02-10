Asia Briefs: Aussie charged over girlfriend's death

Aussie charged over girlfriend's death

BANGKOK • Thai police charged an Australian man yesterday with recklessly causing the death of his girlfriend when two jet skis they were riding on smashed into each other.

Australian Emily Jayne Collie, 20, died on Sunday in a horrific collision off the coast of Phuket island. Her boyfriend Thomas Keating was on the other jet ski.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-head of Chinese automaker jailed

BEIJING • The former chairman of state-owned Chinese car giant FAW was jailed yesterday for taking millions in bribes.

Xu Jianyi was sentenced to 111/2 years in prison for taking more than 12 million yuan (S$2.5 million) in exchange for assisting "the business operations and promotion and relocation" of others, a Beijing court said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE