Asia Briefs: At least 10 dead in power plant blast

At least 10 dead in power plant blast

LUCKNOW (India) • An explosion at an Indian power plant yesterday killed at least 10 workers and seriously burned dozens of others, with police warning that the death toll could rise.

The blast occurred at a coal-fired power plant run by the government-owned National Thermal Power Corporation in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

"Ten people have died and around 40 to 50 people are grievously injured. The death toll may rise," said Director-General of Police Anand Kumar in the state capital Lucknow.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Non-smoking staff get more holidays

TOKYO • Non-smoking employees at a Japanese firm are getting six additional days' holiday to compensate for the time their colleagues spend puffing away at work.

Piala, a Tokyo-based online commerce consulting and marketing firm, kicked off the programme in September after an employee complained about the time lost by smoking colleagues.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dhaka nabs pilot over 'hijack plot'

DHAKA • A pilot with the Bangladesh national carrier Bangladesh Biman was arrested yesterday on suspicion of terrorism offences, including plotting to keep passengers hostage and flying a plane into the houses of top government leaders, police said.

Sabbir Enam, 31, was detained on Tuesday and formally arrested yesterday, a senior police official said.

REUTERS