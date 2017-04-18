Asia Briefs: Anwar makes bid to overturn conviction

Anwar makes bid to overturn conviction

KUALA LUMPUR • Jailed opposition politician Anwar Ibrahim yesterday sought an order that his conviction for sodomy be declared null and void, and that he be freed from prison immediately. He claimed the government had used perjured testimony and evidence in its case.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Philippine-US military exercises to go on

MANILA • The Philippine military has said it will hold annual exercises with United States troops next month, reaffirming its commitment to the alliance despite cooling relations under President Rodrigo Duterte.

The exercises, to be held over 10 days, will be the first under Mr Duterte, who has suggested cancelling them and called for the withdrawal of US troops from his nation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

22 people nabbed for lynching of student

PESHAWAR • Pakistan police announced yesterday they had arrested 22 people after the lynching of a university journalism student accused of blasphemy, but observers said there was little hope convictions would be secured.

Mashal Khan was stripped, beaten and shot last Thursday at Abdul Wali Khan University in the north-western town of Mardan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE