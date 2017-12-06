Asia Briefs: Airlines not rerouting despite missile test

Airlines not rerouting despite missile test

SINGAPORE • Cathay Pacific Airways and Korean Air Lines, whose flight crews said they spotted North Korea's missile shooting through the sky last week, do not plan on altering their route plans.

Their crew say they saw what appeared to be the test missile on re-entry as they flew towards Asia from the US West Coast.

"At the moment, no one is changing any routes or operating parameters," Cathay said yesterday.

Korean Air also said no route adjustments are being made.

BLOOMBERG

15 killed in flooding in Thailand's south

BANGKOK • Fifteen people have died and one million have been affected by flooding in Thailand's deep south.

The monsoon rains that started late last month have inundated eight provinces and hit hundreds of thousands of households, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Asian dolphins given 'endangered' status

TOKYO • The International Union for Conservation of Nature said yesterday it had changed the status of the Irrawaddy dolphin and finless porpoise, both living in Asian waters, to "endangered" from "vulnerable", meaning they are closer to extinction.

In the latest update of its closely watched Red List of threatened species, the environmental group also moved Australia's western ringtail possum by two notches from "vulnerable" to "critically endangered".

REUTERS