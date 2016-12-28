Asia Briefs: 'Abused' Indonesian maid leaves hospital

'Abused' Indonesian maid leaves hospital

PETALING JAYA • A 19-year- old Indonesian maid was discharged from hospital and placed in the Indonesian Embassy's care yesterday after being found unconscious by a drain in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Suyanti's 43-year-old female employer surrendered to police last Wednesday after claims that she had assaulted the maid daily over two weeks.

The employer was given bail and is due back in court today.

Cambodian opposition head gets 5 years' jail

PHNOM PENH • Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy was sentenced to five years' jail yesterday on charges including "falsifying public documents", over a Facebook post concerning a 37-year-old treaty with Vietnam - a conviction that makes his return from self-imposed exile unlikely.

The conviction caps a major crackdown this year on critics of Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has governed Cambodia for more than three decades.

Manila seizes record $174m worth of meth

MANILA • The Philippine authorities have seized about 6 billion pesos (S$174 million) worth of methamphetamines in a series of raids this month that have yielded the biggest haul in the country's history, the Justice Minister said yesterday. Six people were arrested and 560kg of suspected meth were found in Friday's record raid.

